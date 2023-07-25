BBNaija All-Stars: Erica Finally Breaks Silence Amid Absence From The Show

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim has finally broken her silence following her absence from the new edition of the Big Brother Naija All-Stars show.

New Telegraph reports that the housemates were announced in the late hours of Sunday, July 23rd with the likes of Erica and Tacha, missing from the list.

Their absence from the BBNaija All Stars edition has however caused a stir online as their fans expected them to appear on the show.

Meanwhile, on the night of the unveiling, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha took to her social media page to respond to fans’ inquiries about her absence from the show.

While Erica on her own part, shared a selfie photo hinting to her fans that she’s at peace with her decision.

The Big Brother Naija All Stars premiered on Sunday in which housemates are to battle for N120 Million.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, introduced the All Stars’ housemates which consist of selected housemates from previous editions of the show.

According to the organizers of the show, the housemates would be in the house for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

Housemates like Mercy, WhiteMoney, Venita, Neo, Ike, Cee-C, Cross, Angel, and Alex were welcomed into the house on Sunday.

From the sassy and outspoken to the controversial and charismatic, these stars have ventured beyond the BBNaija house, carving their names in the entertainment industry and captivating millions of fans.

However, Amid the excitement and drinking, Big Brother has laid down the rules for the contestants of the All Stars edition of the show to follow.

