BBNaija All-Stars: Erica Advices Organizers Over Poor Production

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim has slammed the organisers of the reality show over “poor production” of the just concluded All-Stars edition.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Ilebaye Odiniya won the N120 million grand prize of the Big Brother Naija All Stars season with the highest vote percentage of 30.08% on Sunday night, October 1st.

Mercy Eke received the second-highest percentage of votes, 23.48%, making her the 1st runner-up.

Cee-C secured the second runner-up position after garnering 23.41% to sit in third place while the fourth place was Adekunle who received 12.61%, fifth place- Pere who received 5.82% and finally Cross in sixth place with just 4.60%.

Reacting via her X handle, Erica claimed the results leaked since Saturday.

She said, “BBN production should do better with the leaks sha. It was already known since last night.”