BBNaija All-stars Edition Begins Tomorrow

The highly anticipated eighth edition of the BBNaija All-Stars edition starts tomorrow on dedicated DSTV and GOTV channels. This year’s edition of the show will witness the battle of the strongest fan base to determine who emerges ultimate winner at the end of the 70 days showdown.

The All-Stars edition will feature carefully select- ed housemates and fan favourites from previous editions of the show that include Pepper Dem, Shine Ye Eye, Lockdown, Double Wahala, See Gobbe and Level-up.

Speaking on the new season, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said, “We are excited to bring you a refreshed season of Big Brother Naija. ‘‘I am sure you all have noticed the buzz on social media and all the speculations about the eighth season of this well-loved show.

We certainly have and we can confirm to you that another 70 days of drama is fully activated. We thank MoniePoint Nigeria for joining us as lead sponsors of this promising season. ‘The All-Stars edition will see the final housemate walk home with a cash prize of N120m and other consolidation prizes. Fans should expect a line-up of exciting and engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and turns, including fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’, engaging tasks, famous pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves.