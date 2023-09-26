BBNaija All-Stars: Ebuka, Gideon Pay Surprise Visit To Finalist (Video)

The host of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was also a former BBNaija Season 1 housemate, on Monday night, paid a surprise visit to the All-Stars finalist at the Big Brother house.

Ebuka went into the house alongside his colleague and former housemate, Gideon Okeke.

Sighted Ebuka in the house, the top six housemates were super excited to meet them as they gave the duo a warm welcome.

It’s worth noting that the organisers of the BBNaija season 8 edition, excluded the Season 1 housemates from the ongoing All-Stars reality show.

The show organizers, however, selected Season 8 All-Stars housemates from season 2 to season 7 of the reality show.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that the reality star host, Ebuka and actor Gideon, were some of the standout names during their season.

However, Ebuka and Gideon decided to join the Big Brother Naija All Stars six finalists on Monday, September 26th, during their dinner date treat organized by Big Brother.

One of the lucky six housemates will walk home with the N120m grand prize on Sunday, October 1, 2023.