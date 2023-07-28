BBNaija All Stars: Drama As Tolanibaj Fights Ilebaye Over Neo

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as TolaniBaj, Neo and Ilebaye were on Thursday night engaged in a heated argument.

New Telegraph gathered that the argument all started after the pool party ended.

Ilebaye had gone to lay on Neo’s bed, which didn’t sit well with his roommate, Tolanibaj, thereby ordering her to leave the room.

But the drama get heated up when Tolanibaj unexpectedly lifted the duvet from their body, boldly demanding that Ilebaye leave their room. Neo, caught off guard by her aggressive behaviour, attempted to mediate and pleaded with Tolanibaj to stop her act.

Tolanibaj who remained adamant, kept on insisting that Ilebaye should leave the room and that if Ilebaye doesn’t leave this room, her friendship with Neo is over.

Neo who was confused about the whole drama, ask Tolanibaj what was the reason for her action, she replied “I just don’t like her energy”

Tolanibaj said, “If you don’t tell her to leave this room, our friendship is over,” Tolanibaj asserted firmly.

She went on saying, “I don’t like her energy, and I want her to leave this room.

She said she’s not leaving this room until you say she can leave. If you can’t tell her to leave, then our friendship is over! Simple.”

She called Ilebaye “a wh*re and desperate b*tch” that is “always jumping from man to man.”

Tolanibaj said: “I don’t like her (Ilebaye) energy and I want her to leave this room. She said she is not leaving this room until you [Neo] say she can leave. If you can’t tell her to leave, then our friendship is over.”

Neo exclaimed: “Oh my God! (leave the room).”

Tolanibaj continued: “You (Ilebaye) are a stupid wh*re. Get out. Jumping from man to man. Desperate b*tch always looking for highlights. Get the f*ck out. Go to your room, Young little girl. Go to your f*cking room.

“Take that walk of shame. Take that walk of shame, stupid b*tch.”

After much argument, Ilebaye eventually left the room.

She later came back to lie on Kiddwaya’s bed, who ordered her to leave his bed.