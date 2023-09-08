BBNaija All-Stars: Drama As Mercy Eke, Venita Unfollow Each Other On IG

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke’s handler has unfollowed Venita on Instagram following an outburst she made about Mercy.

This also resulted in Venita’s handler doing the same by unfollowing Mercy as well on social media.

It would be recalled that Venita and Mercy were very close during their season “Pepper Dem” in 2019 extending their relationship to outside the house, becoming inseparable as they both work together in different brand deals.

However, fate made it that they were brought together in the same space in the All-Stars show, and the duo have been facing a lot of tension inside the house, which resulted in Venita nominating her friend, Mercy up for eviction, not only that, she also persuade other housemates to do the same.

In response to this perceived betrayal, Mercy’s social media handler promptly unfollowed Venita on Instagram and Venita’s handler reciprocated the gesture by unfollowing Mercy as well.

This social media fallout has left fans and followers speculating on the future of their friendship once they leave the Big Brother house.

However, the case of the duo unfollowing each other on social media signifies a budding rift between Mercy and Venita.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome of the reality show, they are left wondering if they are out of the house, will their rift be resolved or remain fractured?