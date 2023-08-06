BBNaija All-Stars: Drama As Ilebaye Fights Cee C, Doyin (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye has created a scene in the ongoing reality TV show after she drags Cee C’s hair and pushed Doyin aside while engaging in a heated verbal argument with her fellow housemates minutes after the Saturday night party.

The drama started after Mercy, Princess, Cee C, and her so-called friend Doyin, were all gossiping about Ilebaye’s character.

Learning about their discussion, Ilebaye confronted Cee C to know why they were gossiping about her, but during the confrontation, Cee C asked Ilebaye to shut up, saying who did she think she is to question her.

Cee C when further to announce to her that she knows the strategy she was playing and can’t wait to see her kicked off the show.

However, during the confrontation, Ilebaye pulled Cee C’s wig and dragged her neck. Both ladies went on to slut shame each other.

However, Cee C angrily yelled at the top of her voice after Ilebaye’s attack and said, “Big Brother you can see Ilebaye pulled my hair and will be partial if he doesn’t issue Ilebaye a strike.”

In the heated atmosphere, Big Brother called Ilebaye to report to the diary room, while Ilebaye was going to the diary room, her friend, Doyin tried to speak with her and offer some words but Ilebaye flared up and pushed her off her way.

Both Doyin and Ceec needs to be punished too ….what they did to ilebaye is pure bullying, intimidation and very bad.#BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/axn4Quz936 — BlancoGh_Daterush6 (@Blanco_gh) August 6, 2023