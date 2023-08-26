BBNaija All-Stars: Drama As Doyin Hit Hard On Kim Oprah (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star housemate, Doyin David has rained insults on Kim Oprah, a guest housemate in the house for mentioning her name in the midst of dirt.

According to Doyin, Kim Oprah had called her name over other housemates, in the midst of a dirty room in order to get her attention to clean it.

Expressing her frustration, Doyin clarified that she wasn’t the sole person responsible for cleaning the room, as she proceeded to call her stup!d.

However, as Pere tried to intervene and stop her from speaking after her name was mentioned, Doyin burst out saying, “Leave me alone. Just because she talked, now you want to stop me from speaking. Leave me alone.”

“She’s waiting for me to be quiet so I won’t talk about it. She’s very stup!d. What does she know? She’s very stupid. How many times have I cleaned that place? There are two people cleaning that place. Why didn’t she confront the other person?”

“I never even thought about having any issues with her, but why did she mention my name? She’s very, very stupid. I won’t wait until she’s asleep. I’ll say it to her Fucking face.”

Netizens have stormed the comment section of the post, sharing their reactions to what Doyin said about her housemate Kim Oprah.

Here are some of the reactions:

@helenadamma: “This doyin hates on everyone. She’ll definitely get her size soon enough.”

@MrKojoBasil: “Doyin is just jealous and frustrated that the Cross whom he thought was moving to her is moving now to Kim.”

@KinzzMahn: “You’re pained because you know yourself. Dirty gurl.”

@wendyarthur28: “So everybody in the house has the right to insult, but Doyin doesn’t? Doyin has suffered, Doyin the topic.”

@Preciousukaibe: “So they are even two supposed to be cleaning the Blue room but I only see Doyin doing it!! Kim must be very mad!! Why didn’t she say it to Doyin’s face not when she’s sleeping.”

@osasmonique: “She is too quick to call someone stupid, still love her though.”

