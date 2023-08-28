BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Wins Head Of House

This week’s Head of House was not as easy at it seems as it started with a sticky stick and magnetic bars which were used by housemates to build the longest towner, comprising of three stages.

Doyin, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, Cross, and Soma qualified in the second round, where they were made to play a seesaw game.

However, only Doyin and Cross made it to the third stage which was the final stage, where they were made to balance their feet on the other side of the seesaw as instructed by Big Brother.

While they played the final stage, Doyin was seen bargaining with cross to help her win the Head of House game and that she would give him anything he wants, after much pleading cross gave in to her plea and requested for two Bff’s from her.

After Biggie announced her as the new Head of house, Biggie ordered Doyin to pick four housemates as her Bff.

She picked Cross as promised alongside with Kim Oprah, Mercy and Neo as her Bff.

