BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Warns Ilebaye Against Mercy Eke As Ike Plans To Get Her Disqualified (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin has warned her fellow housemate, Ilebaye against any relationship with Mercy Eke.

Doyin also revealed that the current Head of House (HoH), Ike Onyema has vowed to provoke Ilebaye in other for her to get a third strike after getting two strikes on Sunday following her fight with Cee C, so she can be disqualified.

Doyin, however, disclosed the conversation she had with Cee C about her the night of the altercation that led to a heated argument between them both.

Speaking further, she revealed Ike while discussing with Mercy in the store room threatened to mess up Mercy Eke’s baby girl, which happens to be Ilebaye.

Doyin claimed that Ike is aiming for Ilebaye to receive a third strike, describing Mercy Eke as dangerous and linking her to Ilebaye’s recent incident with Cee C.

Fans have taken to the comment page to express their opinions on their conversation.

See some reactions below:

@Rubicon: “Mercy si 2faced, a gossiper, a liar, pompous, feeling too big and better than others, and a pretender… she quickly apologize wheneva she’s caught red-handed.”

@Awura Naa: “Mercy was even telling ike to leaves her alone. I just feel doyin is doing too much seems she forgot y she’s there.”

@amguccitos: “Am happy Ike chose CeeC as part of his bff all their strategy towards baye Ceec go cast them.”

@Lungile: “No but what if Mercy wants to warn or tip Iilebaye about what Ike wants to do.”

@aminagamaliel: “Illebaye I want to bet on you but I know you will cut my ticket especially when doyin goes home.”

@Magdalene: “Doyin is just hurt she didn’t get the bff spot, she’s really hurt so she’s recruiting enemies for Baye by force.”

@Pretty Soso: “I love that, you both should tell Biggie about it so that he’ll also be aware tho i know he’s watching 24/7.”

@Fatima: “Doyin really care about two people in that house that’s Baye and Adekunle. I’m not her fan but I know this.”

