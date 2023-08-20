BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Troubled After Clash With Ike, Says House Is Not Safe (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin has expressed fear over her welfare as she takes note of Ike Onyema’s erratic behaviour following their clash.

Sunday Telegraph had on Friday reported that the duo got into a heated argument following Ilebaye’s incident during which Ike had warned her straight and clear that he came to the house to catch as many strikes as he can.

This led some housemates to interfere as they tried to calm the situation down.

While speaking on the incident with fellow housemates, Cee-C and Pere, Doyin who was still shaken by Ike’s behaviour said that she doesn’t think the house is safe with Ike in it.

She also expressed fears and concerns over her safety as she emphasized that Ike might be given to violence.

Pere on the other hand calmed her down, telling her there’s nothing to worry about that it’s just his strategy, and that he wasn’t this way in their first season.

