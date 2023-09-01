BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin To Cross, Ilebaye Has Been Playing Victim Card

She made this statement following the clash between Ilebaye and Whitemoney over the sound system provided for the house for their wager task.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Whitemoney and Ilebaye clashed after she put on the sound system and increased the volume after Whitemoney turned it off.

According to Whitemoney, Ilebaye only wanted to disturb by increasing the volume of the system at an ungodly hour hence asked her to lower the sound.

Ilebaye on the other hand said she increased the sound so she could listen to a song she wanted to write about and he just wanted to pick on her, he wasn’t the only one in the house and no one was bothered about her ‘noise making’.

After the clash and the tears from Ilebaye, Doyin was seen discussing with Cross in the washroom in the HOH lounge where she said that Ilebaye played the house and that she has been playing the victim game to gain favour in the eyes of Nigerians to win the money.

Cross also agreed with Doyin in awe, asking how come he hadn’t seen her pity strategy all this while, how could she be so smart to fool them all.

