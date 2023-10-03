BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Reveals Why Ilebaye Won The Show

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyinsola David, known as Doyin, has shared her insights on why her friend, Ilebaye Odiniya, emerged as the winner of the N120 million grand prize.

Speaking in an interview with Sabi Radio which was anchored by the host, Miracle OP, Doyin speculated that Ilebaye’s win could be attributed to what she described as “Nigerians” underdog mentality.”

According to Doyin’s perspective, “Nigerians tend to rally behind and support individuals who they perceive as being oppressed or isolated by a group.”

However, the host, Miracle OP, also looked into the dynamics of reality shows and the common strategy of isolating contestants.

He also noted that when one participant is isolated, especially early in the game, many Nigerians tend to view that person as a hero due to their underdog status.

He said: “We’ve seen different types of strategies ?(in reality shows). And I don’t know why people still do this where they isolate somebody.

“Once you isolate somebody, especially so early in the game, human beings, especially Nigerians have the mentality that if a group of people are oppressing one person, that one person is our hero. It’s the underdog mentality.”

Doyin also agreed with this viewpoint, emphasizing that Ilebaye’s storyline on the show appeared to align with this narrative.

Doyin said, “True. I think her (Ilebaye’s) storyline was meant to play out the way it played out.”

She suggested that the way events played out in the house seemed to favour Ilebaye’s underdog image.

However, Doyin also revealed that she felt betrayed by Ilebaye when she went behind her back and reconciled with another housemate, Venita, following a confrontation they had during their time in the house.