BBNaija All Stars: Doyin Plans To Take Voluntary Exit (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin David on Tuesday during her Dairy section revealed the possibility of taking a voluntary exit from the Big Brother House.

Prior to her diary session, Doyin was engrossed in a conversation with Whitemoney about the current dynamics in the house and whether it’s wise to ask Big Brother to inform her outside fans not to vote for her and thinks of taking a voluntary exit from Big Brother.

Although she hasn’t made a final decision, she stated that her reason for saying such was because she’s feeling betrayed and tired, over a fellow housemate, Angel who nominated her for eviction, despite their initial agreement not to put each other up for nomination or possible eviction.

Doyin’s statement has captured the attention of fans, who have flooded the comments section of the post with their reactions.

See some reactions below:

Tobiloba_O: “Looool, when she was running her mouth last week she didn’t know. Now she want to take voluntary exit for just one week of nomination? Ilebaye has been up except last week and she was happy too. Make she should shift abeg.”

@emmy_mmc: “Whether Doyin takes an exit or not, she will come home on Sunday, she is crying because her manipulation did not work.”

@_Matriach: “This babe is funny. She’s a completely different person now from who she was when she had power. She was so arrogant and nasty when she was HOH. Good for her.”

@Gracie_oguns: “No she doesn’t need to take a voluntary exit, she should wait till Sunday cos she’s leaving on Sunday.”

@TheosophiaQueen: “She is going through it having said boldly that Omashola would never be HoH but turned out to be the opposite, and also getting nominated by someone she conspired with to nominate Venita and Adekunle.”

@pharm_wendy1: “She was all joy and excited just last week here when she was feeling on top of the world in the hoh lounge she even told Biggie she is genuinely very happy, so what changed?! Anyway, no need to take the cowardly way out, Sunday is just around the corner.”

@BobbyStone99: “Over sabi dey worry this one. She’s shocked her plans and plot backfired against her, even Angel she plotted with nominated her.”

