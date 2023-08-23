BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Places ₦100k Bet Never To Speak With Ilebaye Again

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin has bet a whopping sum of N100k with fellow housemate, Ike not to speak with her buddy in the house, Ilebaye again due to a perceived betrayal.

According to her, she would only talk to Ilebaye unless they are in the same task group in the house and she is committed to it until the show comes to an end.

New Telegraph reports that they both decided to bet ₦200k, but after some negotiation, they settled on ₦100k.

This decision was made after Doyin saw Ilebaye having a conversation with Venita whom she had an altercation because of Ilebaye.

The altercation between Doyin and Venita was a result of Venita not addressing Ike when she saw him scattering Ilebaye’s belongings on the toilet floor.

See some reactions below:

@esthere74766451: “She said except for group task. We pray she keeps to her words.”

@VanesaGarc5010: “So person get 100000 to bet that kind of bet, me I de here de find just five hundred naira make I take buy small bread and minerals chop I no see, hmmm, see say some people no go buy better for this life and them no fit make heaven, if you beg them, dem go say I no get.”

@MLAdebayo_: “Doyin must have thought so highly of herself that she would see Baye leave before her. Joker!”

@izuchuks55: “Doyin I fit even use spoon hit ur head if u see u near her, d name calling dom dey enough self, so stay on our own, so we can have peace of mind.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:



Doyin places a bet of N100,000 with Ike not to speak to Ilebaye anymore until she leaves the house #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Ak875KzuI8 — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) August 23, 2023