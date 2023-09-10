BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin, Pere Issued Strikes

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Doyin and Pere have been issued a strike each for Pere’s violent outburst and Doyin’s provocative behaviour.

Big Brother who does not take lightly violence and property damage in the house issued both strikes following the outburst that ensued on Thursday evening after the parrot revealed some conversations.

It would be recalled that after the Patriot revelation, Doyin and Pere got into a heated argument on Friday which led to Pere punching a hole in the Big Brother Naija house.

Sunday Telegraph reported that during their heated argument, Pere hit Biggie’s wall with his fist, due to his rage, which led to the wall’s damage.

Pere was found guilty of infringing on the house rule on violence and damaging Big Brother’s property, resulting in the issuance of a strike.

Recall that Pere just came out of Biggie’s punishment he shared with Neoenergy earlier in the week for whispering.

On Doyin’s end, she was found guilty of infringing the house rule on violence through her goading behaviour.

Big Brother insisted that Doyin’s words and actions escalated the situation between her and Pere, which led to Pere punching the wall. This strike against Doyin serves as a reminder that flaming the fans of an already volatile situation within the house will not go unnoticed or unpunished.