BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Opens Up, Says I Miss Kiddwaya (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyinsola David, simply known as Doyin has finally acknowledged that he misses Kiddwaya, a housemate evicted in week three of the ongoing reality TV show.

Recall that Doyin and Kiddwaya are not on good terms as of when he was evicted from the show a fortnight ago as the duo started off on a wrong footing.

However, before the pool party on Thursday night, Doyin stood in front of Kidd’s photo in the house and, in a shocking statement, expressed how much she misses him.

She kissed his photo as the rest of the housemates looked on.

Doyin said, “I miss you, Kiddwaya.”

Watch the video with the link below:

https://x.com/thesabiradio/status/1697364601044701655?s=46