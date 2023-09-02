BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Opens Up, Says I Miss Kiddwaya (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyinsola David, simply known as Doyin has finally acknowledged that he misses Kiddwaya, a housemate evicted in week three of the ongoing reality TV show.
Recall that Doyin and Kiddwaya are not on good terms as of when he was evicted from the show a fortnight ago as the duo started off on a wrong footing.
However, before the pool party on Thursday night, Doyin stood in front of Kidd’s photo in the house and, in a shocking statement, expressed how much she misses him.
She kissed his photo as the rest of the housemates looked on.
Doyin said, “I miss you, Kiddwaya.”
