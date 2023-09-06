BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Mocks Pere, Says Your Throwback Very Unattractive

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Doyin on Wednesday mocked fellow housemate, Pere over his throwback picture, saying it looks very unattractive.
Doyin stated this when both reality TV stars were having a conversation that revolved around some of the dental veneer aesthetics they had undergone to look more attractive.
While discussing, Doyin informed Pere that she had come across his throwback photo before he had his veneers done and she thought that he looked very unattractive at that time, and also commended his dentist for doing him a good job.
Neo then admitted that he too had undergone one. However, Cee-C interfered at this point by noting that she had observed that there was a change in his smile because it wasn’t that fine.
Neo replied by revealing that he had done him for an estimated amount of 9000 United States dollars.
Watch the video below:
Doyin – Pere whoever did your veneers did a good job, I saw your before, Pere you were ugly as fvck
Ceec to Neo – Ehen, I nor say you nor fine like this before, something change
Neo – My veneers was $9000 plus#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/pEyKrOYhwA
— AE (@AssistantEbukaa) September 5, 2023