BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Doesn’t Think Before She Talks – Adekunle

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars finalist, Adekunle Olopade, has claimed that her colleague, Doyinsola David, simply known as Doyin, “doesn’t think before she talks”.

Adekunle who made the claims on the latest episode of the To Be Honest Podcast added that her mouth would get her in trouble someday.

Adekunle said, “Doyin is very insultive. It is who she is, her mouth will put her in trouble. And I can say it now because me and her are friends. She doesn’t think before she talks.”

Pere who was also on the show confirmed that his relationship with Mercy Eke is genuine.

Pere said, “I like her (Mercy), like her, I like the sh*t outta her,”