BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Deserve To Be Beaten To Stupor – Pere

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere on Friday said he would have slapped fellow housemate, Doyin three times and taken a voluntary exit from the reality show if he were a girl.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, Biggie’s parrot exposed a conversation where a fellow housemate called Pere a weakling, which Pere suspected the speaker to be Doyin.

Ever since the parrot spoke, Pere and Doyin haven’t been on good terms.

Following the revelation, Pere and Doyin had an argument which resulted in him using his fist to hit Biggie’s wall, causing immediate damage, due to his rage in their argument.

The drama all started when Doyin, Cee-C and Pere were all having a conversation and he revealed something about Kim Oprah, which involved a romantic entanglement with Kim.

While the conversation was brought up, Pere denied all claims, stating he never said anything of such, but Doyin stood her ground, vehemently asserting the truth of her claim that Pere had expressed interest in Kim Oprah, even daring him to resort to physical confrontation.

In other to get a better understanding of the situation, both Pere and Doyin insisted on bringing in Cee-C, who had been present during the referenced conversation. Surprisingly, Cee-C confirmed the accuracy of both their claims, further complicating matters.

Pere who still seems angered by the whole outcome, stated that Doyin deserved to be beaten to a stupor.,

He made this statement while he was in a conversation with fellow housemates, Kim Oprah and Cross.

He said: “If I were a girl, I would’ve slapped Doyin three times and left this house. That girl deserves to be beaten to a stupor.

“She is large-mouthed and speaks from two sides of her mouth. I’m a guy, so there are certain things I just can’t do.”