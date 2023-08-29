BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Cries Out, Says She’s Tired Of HoH Work

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyin David who is the current Head of House (HoH) has cried out as she said she is tired of being HOH.

It would be recalled that Doyin won the Head of House game and is immune from eviction this week.

However, on Monday, when Biggie called Doyin for a battery change, she lamented that she was tired.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I only wanted the immunity and not the work that comes with being HoH.

“I want to rest, I’m so sleepy. All my body is paining me, Na wa o.”