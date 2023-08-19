BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Confronts Venita For Being Aware Of Ike’s Vile Act (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyinsola David, better known as Doyin has confronted her fellow housemate, Venita after discovering that she was present when Ike scattered the clothes of Ilebaye.

It would be recalled that Ike scattered Ilebaye’s clothes in an attempt to provoke her into receiving a third strike and disqualified from the ongoing All-Stars Reality show.

However, after their wager task, Biggie televised Ike’s act to the housemate, as Ilebaye remained silent despite witnessing what had been done to her clothes.

Doyin, who is a friend to Ilebaye took it upon herself and challenged individuals who were witnesses to Ike’s act and couldn’t provide her with the names of the housemate responsible for scattering the clothes.

After the wager task was completed, Doyin and Ilebaye found out that Ike was responsible and that Big Brother had issued him a strike.

However, Doyin’s anger toward Venita was a result of remaining silent and not doing anything to help the situation even when she was aware.

Confronting Venita, Doyin said she didn’t care to inform Ilebaye about who was responsible or assist her in taking care of her clothes, despite having a daughter at home who might face similar issues in the future.

The confrontation between Doyin and Venita caught the attention of viewers, who have taken to the comments section to share their opinions.

See some reactions below:

emy_georgeee: “Venita you’re a woman you should have at least stopped Ike but yet u stood there acting like it’s none of your business… it’s all good I’m glad this show just expressed how human beings are. I love what doyin said to her.”

amakaikenga: “Venita was clearly drunk when this thing happened. It’s not fair how people hold her to a high standard and make excuses for their faves. From what I watched, she asked Ike why he was angry meaning she isn’t in on the plan, and then went ahead to tell Ike that it was bad and she doesn’t want to be part of it. How come you people are making it about her? Make una no make us neutrals arise for her o.”

earthcraftbar_: “I am not a Venita fan but she excused herself and she should not be called out for it. It was because she did not want to involve herself and yet Biggie dragged her into it. I don’t think it’s fair to Venita. She was not even part of the people plotting against her. This one na stray bullet as far as I am concerned.”

afekhsg: “Stop claiming right and apologize if you need respect go home to your kids and let them respect you you’re wrong, accept it God forbid.”

pameliac_: “She has 2girls. Lol. If someone does this to her kids in the hostel in the nearest future, she better keep this same energy. I don’t like this babe for any reason at all.”

maa_nma: “The kind of mother that minds her business and realizes it’s a game. Venita did absolutely Nafin wrong.”

Watch the video below: