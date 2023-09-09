BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Confronts Omashola, Says He’s Fake Housemate

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin David on Saturday confronted guest housemate and the current Head of House (HoH), Omashola, accusing him of being a fake housemate.

It would be recalled that Big Brother introduced four fake housemates, as a house guests four weeks into the show, which includes, Omashola, Lucy, Prince and Kim Oprah.

Although the cause of their argument wasn’t clear, it could be seen in a viral video of how Doyin had confronted Omashola, saying he could not win the grand prize because he was a fake housemate.

Omashola, who is indeed a fake housemate insisted that he would be one of the finalists.

Doyin: “You’re a fake housemate. And even if you’re not, you can’t win.

Sholzy: “I know, maybe because I came in late, but I know I go reach finals because I’m Omashola Kola Oguro.

“When you go home tomorrow, you go see say I no be fake housemate. Make a video and keep it for me, I go watch am when I come outside.”