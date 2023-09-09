BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Called Me Dark Horse After Seeing My Nudes – Pere

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere has revealed that fellow housemate, Doyin once called him a dark horse after seeing him naked.

Pere disclosed this on Friday evening to fellow housemate, NeoEnergy during their conversation.

The former US army stated that Doyin wouldn’t have made such a statement if he wasn’t ‘shinning teeth at her.

He said: “I was showering and Doyin was standing there and that was when she started calling me ‘Dark Horse’.

“Then she asked why am I so dumb; can’t I see Kim is now with Cross? dah dah. I told her Kim is not with Cross, they are just friends.

“If I came in with the energy from my season (Shine Ya Eyes Season 6, 2021) most of them wouldn’t have the balls to even talk to me.

“That prick, Doyin walked in on me while having my shower, stark naked; stood there, and was shouting ‘Dark Horse’.