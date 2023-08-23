BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin, Angel, Ilebaye, Cee-C Didn’t Welcome Me Warmly – Kim Oprah

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guest housemate, Kim Oprah has expressed her disappointment with Doyin, Angel, Ilebaye and Cee-C for not embracing her when she came into Biggie’s house.
It would be recalled that four housemates, including Omashola, Kim Oprah, Prince and Lucy, were introduced in the house as guests housemates after the Sunday live eviction show.
Following their grand entrabnce into the house, housemates had expressed excitement with some rushing to hug them excitedly.
But speaking during her first diary session with Big Brother, Kim Oprah made mention of four housemates (Doyin, Cee C, Ilebaye and Angel) that didn’t embrace her warmly when she came in.
She said that it was at a much later time that Doyin just said a “Hi” to her in a more or less perfunctory way.
Watch her speak…
KimOprah – Doyin, Ilebaye, Angel and Ceec were the only ones who didn’t embrace me when I came.#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/KlLv38XgyB
— AE (@AssistantEbukaa) August 22, 2023