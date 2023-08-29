BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin Admits Using Emotional Manipulation On Cross During HoH Game (Video)

A day after the Head of House (HoH) game, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin finally revealed to her fellow housemates how she was able to use emotional manipulation on Cross to allow her to emerge the 6th HoH.

She made this revelation while having a conversation with Ike, Mercy Eke and Whitemoney.

Speaking on the whole process, Doyin admitted to the fact that he used emotional manipulation to get her way.

Doyin said, “I used emotional manipulation on Cross. I told him, ‘Cross, I know you’re strong. You’re going to be here till the end. I’m not sure about myself.”

Her statement surprised Mercy Eke and Ike, who reacted with astonishment.

Her confession sparked reactions from viewers as they took to the comment section of the post to share their opinions about what Doyin said regarding Cross and the HOH game.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@Mercury: “Manipulation is her strategy and that’s why as Baye force we shall not fall for her tactics. We vote for Adekunle coz she’s now gossiping with Angel.”

@MHz Ella: “Big brother suppose just use Doyin as the parrot instead of wasting money.”

@Moh_ley: “But we all know that Doyin is a manipulator we all know that so am not surprised! Focus on Ilebaye!!”

@Patsy Nkay: “I felt it when she pleaded with Cross..she would have gone home dis wee no cap.”

@IAMTHE_SHE-ALPHA: “I knew she would definitely talk about how she was able to convince Cross. This girl! I just love this season.”

@Shereen: “She did that coz she knew Cross has a good heart and what bored me the most was she didn’t even choose Baye as BFF.”

