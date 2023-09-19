BBNaija All-Stars: Dino Melaye Canvasses Vote For Ilebaye

Nigerian politician and governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has solicited support for Ilebaye as the reality TV show approached its grand finale.

It would be recalled that Ilebaye is this week’s Head of House (HoH) which made her automatically secure her place in the finale and a step closer to winning the N120 million grand prize.

Taking to his X page, Melaye shared a post which showed a picture of himself alongside Ilebaye’s father.

READ ALSO:

Melaye canvassed the support of the people of Kogi State and urged netizens to vote for Ilebaye on the ongoing reality show.

He said, “With the proud father of Ilebaye of Big Brother Naija. We all support our own. I will vote for Kogi State. Vote Ilebaye.”