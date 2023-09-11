BBNaija All-Stars: Cross Wins Head Of House For Wk 8

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cross has emerged as the Head of House (HOH) for week eight.

The head of house games commenced slightly earlier on Monday afternoon, September 11 adding an extra layer of anticipation to the proceedings.

During the game, the housemates are to lay a stack of tiles on bar and roll the balls into the basket, but first they were divided into three groups with 5 snooker balls, however the housemates with the most snooker ball in its basket will emerge as the winner.

These are the list of housemates in the three groups;

Housemates in group 1 are Cee-C, Ilebaye and Venita.

Housemates in Group 2 are Adekunle, Angel, Cross and Soma.

Housemates in Group 3 are Mercy, Neo, Pere, Alex, and Omashola.

At the end of the game, Cross emerged as head of house, for rolling four balls which ranked the highest in the basket.

He chose Pere, Neo,Whitemoney and Adekunle as his BFFs.