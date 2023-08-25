BBNaija All-Stars: Cross Speaks On Kiss With Ilebaye (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cross Okonkwo has thrown his supposed love interest, Ilebaye under the bus following their passionate kiss.

It would be recalled that Cross and Ilebaye shared a passionate kiss publicly during a Thursday night party which got many housemates talking and also questioning his affection for Kim Oprah.

Following the kiss, Venita, and Seyi discussed with Cross about his game he’s both playing with Ilebaye and Kim Ophrah.

Venita warned him against the path his threading, “You already know she (Kim Oprah) is, if you fcck her up, she will shut you down straight.”

Seyi added his voice too, “Yeah it’s not like she hasn’t seen you kiss Ilebaye before, so think about it this night and make up your mind by tomorrow morning and stop wasting saliva in public.

In response, Cross blatantly stated that whatever Ilebaye thought the game was, he was surely in control and not the other way around.

He said, “Ilebaye thinks I am stupid, she does not know I just gave her a show, she thinks she’s in control,”

He added, “I will talk to Kim tomorrow.”

