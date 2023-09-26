BBNaija All-Stars: Cross Emerges HoH, Picks Pere, Ceec As BFFs

As Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars reality TV show approached its grand finale, one of the top six finalist housemates, Cross has emerged as the final Head of House (HoH) of the Season 8.

Cross emerged as the winner of the Head of House for the second time after defeating five other finalists in the arena games on Monday.

For the All-Stars Season 8 reality TV show, Cross is the first housemate to win the HoH title twice.

Cross also picked two other contestants, Cee-C and Pere, as Best Friends Forever (BFFs).

READ ALSO:

The two housemates will share the luxurious HoH lounge with him and also have access to the gym and bedroom for the week.

New Telegraph recalls that Cross was the first to qualify for the final list after he purchased the ultimate immunity by gathering the legal tender money in the house, Moniepoint Coins, from other housemates.

The six confirmed finalists are Ilebaye, Cross, Cee-C, Adekunle, Mercy Eke and Pere.

It’s also worth noting that the finale, which will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, where the winner of the ongoing season 8 edition of the show will walk home with the N120million grand prize.