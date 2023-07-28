BBNaija All-Stars: Christy O Exposes TolaniBaj For Calling Ilebaye Names

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Christy O has taken to her social media page to drag Tolanibaj for calling fellow housemate, Ilebaye names over a man.

It would be recalled that Tolanibaj dragged Ilebaye out of Neo’s bed forcefully on Thursday night after the pool party, asking her to go to her room.

The heated argument resorted to Tolanibaj using harsh and insensitive language by calling Ilebaye names such as a fool, wh*re, stupid bit*h, and all sorts of uncensored words.

READ ALSO:

Tolanibaj went further to share with other housemates that Ilebaye had previously been involved in conflicts with some of them and had a reputation for moving from one man to another.

Reacting to Tolanibaj, Ilebaye, and Neo drama, Christy O who was a former housemate in the “level up” edition has taken to her Twitter page to blast TBaj as she said the housemate is known for hustling at farm city.

However, Farmcity is a lounge in Lekkie.

It’s funny how you are slutshaming someone,when everyone knows farmcity is your hustling spot 🤣🤣#BBNAllStars — Christy O (@iamchristyO) July 28, 2023