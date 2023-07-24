New Telegraph

July 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BBNaija All Stars:…

BBNaija All Stars: Check Out Mercy Eke’s Outfit To BBNaija House,

Following the announcement of Mercy Eke as one of the housemates for the Season 8 All Star Edition, her grand entrance into the house and stylish outfit have caused a buzz online.

The photos of the winner of the season 4 season tagged ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ making rounds on social media shows she rocked a beautiful gown with standing feathers.

While speaking with Ebuka on stage, Mercy Eke, expressed optimism about winning the N120 million grand prize of the ‘All-Stars Edition.
READ ALSO:

The selected former housemates from Pepper Dem, Double Wahala, See Gobe and other editions, have promised to bring their A-game and keep the audience entertained with their drama.

A few minutes after she was unveiled, Mercy in a post via her Instagram page, described herself as the queen of highlights.

She wrote: “All Stars without the STAR of the show? Nah!!! The QUEEN OF HIGHLIGHTS is back!!!

Post Views: 8
Tags:

Read Previous

World Bank Clarifies Position On Social Register Compilation
Read Next

BBNaija’s Nengi Speaks On Why She Is Not Part Of The All Stars Edition (Video)