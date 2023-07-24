BBNaija All Stars: Check Out Mercy Eke’s Outfit To BBNaija House,

Following the announcement of Mercy Eke as one of the housemates for the Season 8 All Star Edition, her grand entrance into the house and stylish outfit have caused a buzz online.

The photos of the winner of the season 4 season tagged ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ making rounds on social media shows she rocked a beautiful gown with standing feathers.

A few minutes after she was unveiled, Mercy in a post via her Instagram page, described herself as the queen of highlights. She wrote: “All Stars without the STAR of the show? Nah!!! The QUEEN OF HIGHLIGHTS is back!!!