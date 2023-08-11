BBNaija All-Stars: Celebration As Frodd, Wife Welcomes Baby Girl

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd has welcomed a bouncing baby girl, with his wife, Chioma.

Frodd who is currently on the Season 8 of the BBNaija reality TV show to contest for the grand prize of N120 million welcomed the baby girl in the late hours of Friday, August 11th, 2023.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Frodd had expressed his awareness of his wife’s impending delivery during his time in the diary room, conveying his love and confidence in her well-being.

Following the baby’s arrival, many well-wishers flooded the comments section of the news platform to convey their congratulations.

See some reactions below:

@JuwonloNotime: “Wife was in labour while bro is rocking yansh. Congratulations to them.”

@iam_Nelson111: “Welcomes ke? Person wey dey rock another woman yansh for the house.”

@NechePrince: “Understanding wife don give birth, congratulations to her.”

@Ademola34950806: “Congratulations to our superstar baby u shall live long and be happy.”

@FranciscaNwach6: “Congratulations to them. His being having that feeling. Am so happy right now.”

@Lyndaiwuagwu: “Wow no wonder he was worried today. Glory be to God. DANCE WITH MERCY EKE QUEEN OF HIGHLIGHTS. WINNER OF BIG BROTHER ALL STARS.”