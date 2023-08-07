BBNaija All-Stars: Cee C Vows Never To Reconcile With Alex

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora better known as Cee-C, has said that Alex ‘irritates’ her.

Cee C made this statement while having a conversation with a fellow housemate, Doyin who advised her to make up with her longtime foe, Alex on Sunday.

Doyin’s advice came in right after Cee C told her to make up with her friend Ilebaye, following their hot clash on Saturday night which was almost physical.

The celebrity lawyer, however, vowed never to make up with Alex, stating that with Alex having such an attitude, she (Alex) would never be successful and keep moving in circles.

She said, “I would say no to that reconciling with Alex because that is everything against who I am and I don’t like to get things by using myself.” Doyin cut in saying: “But it was you that was telling me that I need to be more open-minded.” Cee C added: “Because you were a friend but this person’s (Alex) spirit irritates me. Your spirit f*cking irritates me. I know some people are spiteful. I don’t have issues with people being annoying but when you do it is intentional. You are like evil, like darkness. “If you look it, you are never successful in this life. You keep going in circles. You chasing shadows all your fucking life. Is that simple?” ” Alex spirit irritates me and she is evil” – Ceec#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BBNAllstars pic.twitter.com/gwkOeYfi1C — #BBNAllstars #BigBrotherNaijaAllStars #BBNAllStar (@metronaija) August 6, 2023