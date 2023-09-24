BBNaija All-Stars: Cee-C Threatens To Beat Ilebaye And Leave The Show (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cee-C, has issued a stern warning to fellow housemate, Ilebaye as she threatened to beat her and leave the house.

In a video sighted by Sunday Telegraph, it could be seen that Cee-C was threatening Ilebaye, maintaining that she was ready to leave the house, but would beat her before taking her leave.

The celebrity lawyer kept on calling Ilebaye, who is the current Head of House (HoH), warning her to be very careful, and reminding her of their age gap.

Cee-C said, “I’m ready to walk out of this place but before I go I’ll beat you.”

“I gave you 2 strikes and I’m ready to give you the third one, I have a younger sister who is 26, I’m 6 years older than her.”

“No be to talk to cowries that juju won’t work on my side, the person no fit, no reach me for anything for outside.”

This statement captured the interest of individuals who have taken to the post’s comment section to express their opinions.

See some reactions below:

pepper2kee: “Toxicity, fighting, poking, stealing will not win in Jesus name. Mercy the winner.”

chidalu157: “Camera and production don’t show what happens but always show when others are reacting who else noticed ??? Omo Spartans make una use vex attack this poll tomorrow!! Vote like your life depends on it !! Biggie is a wicked man !! They always target who wins the show.”

lush_winnie: “Bbn is not a reality TV show…..why on earth is the camera only showing us shen they are reacting.”

ifunanya_official: “To be honest, Ceec is not a bad person. This show knows how to trigger someone. She is just a sweet girl outside the show honestly.”

omolaraqueen7: “Camera will never show us what MouseBaye did to Ceec.Very manipulative girl.”

shenkez_peter: “CeeC the winner. Don’t remove your legs from their neck. Them no reach.”

happiness14515: “Mercy with a good heart is winning, a giver, a philanthropist…so many people depend on her winning.”

mepamie: “Cowries? I knew it! That girl Ilebaye uses juju to hold her senseless fans.”

Watch the video below: