BBNaija All-Stars: Cee-C, Pere Fight Dirty Over Chores (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cee-C has once again been caught in the midst of an argument as she locks horns with a fellow housemate, Pere over morning house chores.

The argument escalated to a certain level that Cee-C started calling Pere all sorts of names like, cowards, f**l, Id!t, and a berger.

The drama all started when all the housemates were doing their morning chores, however, Pere and Cee-C were in charge of cleaning the dining table, but Cee-C who wasn’t in a good mood as she claimed decided not not join in the cleaning, left it all for Pere to clean.

Pere, on the other hand, agreed to do it alone, saying he doesn’t need to make a fuss about cleaning if she doesn’t want to. Although the housemates were not happy with Cee-C’s attitude towards the chores.

Ike who has recently become close to Cee-C went to inform her that the housemates were not happy with her for not joining the morning meetings and also not doing her chores.

Hearing this Cee-C got angry and started to rain insults on all the housemates, especially Pere, calling him a fool at 40, an idiot, f**l, a borrower, and a berger.

Pere, calmed down, retracts back by Cee-C’s statement, questioning whether she mistook him for Tobi, he also hurled insults at her by stating that her insults are not going to him but to that of her family.

This further angered Cee-C, leading her to passionately express her frustration and hurl insults at Pere, and also making provocative remarks about his family.

Despite attempts by housemate, Ilebaye to diffuse the situation by moving Cee-C to other rooms, the argument continued to intensify.

Pere, not willing to remain silent, responded to Cee-C’s accusations and revealed that her anger stemmed from his rejection of her romantic advances.

Cee-C, upon hearing this, refuted his claim by mentioning that Pere had previously approached her in her direct messages but was turned down.

Their back-and-forth argument continues:

Watch the video below: