BBNaija All-Stars: Cee C Is Very Manipulative – Pere

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere Egbi has tagged his fellow housemate, Cee-C, as an individual with an extremely manipulative personality.

It would be recalled that Pere and Cee C had a little misunderstanding because Cee C accused him of taking sides with Alex during their fight over wager tasks, noting that Pere is someone very close to her and shouldn’t be taking sides with her enemy.

However, in a new development, Pere tagged Cee C as being manipulative while having a conversation with his fellow housemate, Cross.

Pere opened up to his buddy about the happenings between him and Cee-C with Alex, saying Cee-C would never be able to successfully manipulate him.

READ ALSO:

Narrating what transpired between them, Pere said: “Cee C is forming an attitude because I did not take her side during her fight with Alex.

“She’s very manipulative but she can’t manipulate a guy like me. Just be you, be real, no need to do all the extra nonsense shit.”

Cross asked, “Do you think their rivalry is actually planned?”

Cross continued: “Like they do these things for their highlights? They’ve been in the same season and seen how these things worked for them.”

Pere replied: “I think that they’re using me to catch a cruise, to continue their useless bloody narrative. I hate it. It’s disgusting!”