BBNaija All-Stars: Cee-C Is Fighting With Demons – Doyin

BBNaija All Stars housemates, Doyin David and Cee-C beef took a new dimension as the latter refused to comply with the former’s request as the newly appointed Head of House (HoH).

Doyin who victoriously emerged as the newly appointed Head of the House had summoned all housemates to gather together for a brief session, everyone followed except for Cee-C.

While waiting for everyone to gather at the lounge, fellow housemates, Cross informed Doyin that Cee-C had declined her request to attend the briefing, even though Doyin held the position of the HoH.

Reacting to this, Doyin calmly responded, “Leave her, she is fighting demons.”

Doyin’s composed reaction to Cee-C’s actions garnered reactions from online viewers as they took to the comment section to express their opinions.

Here are a few of the reactions:

@Sandra Peter: “Baye and Cee-C are pained and bitter, Doyin I’m with you don’t respond.”

@MavyBlue __: “My girl is not fighting demons Abeg.”

@Callme_nechelee: “CeeC just Dey do all dis one because she no Dey up for eviction. And all of you supporting her is bad how will a HOH call for a brief you won’t come.”

@Sylvia annabel: “This Doyin mouth ehh, which one is Cee-C is fighting a demon, if Cee-C start now people will start dragging her.”

@Winnie: “Doyin na big time manipulator…you told Ike stuff when you know Ike will definitely tell her and then you expect her to be smiling…it’s sad.”

@PRICELESS: “Doyin u are the demon she is fighting and Kim rest with your mouth Neo rest.”

