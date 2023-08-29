BBNaija All-Stars: Cee-C Blows Hot, Says Who The Hell Is Doyin

Tension in Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) house as All-Stars housemate, Cee-C on Tuesday vowed to confront any fellow housemate who crosses her path by displaying her intense emotions to the maximum also known as madness pro max.

It would be recalled that in the previous week, Cee-C and Doyin had a clash which made Cee-C vow never to speak to Doyin again.

This conflict continues into the current week as Cee-C discusses her dissatisfaction with the new Head of House (HoH), Doyin, with fellow housemates Ike and Kim Oprah sayin.

According to her, “Small HoH that Doyin won, she’s talking about disrespect…who is she?”

This came in after Doyin made a remark about Cee-C’s name, saying she’s fighting with demons, after disrespecting her and not obeying her as the current Head of House to gather at the lounge, for the brief session.

During her discussion with Kim Oprah and Ike, the celebrity lawyer voiced her frustration and made a strong declaration that she would not hesitate to exhibit her assertiveness and confrontational nature if anyone attempts to provoke or challenge her during the week.

She said, “Small HoH that Doyin won, she’s talking about disrespect, who’s she? I’ll show everyone madness this week, don’t try me”

Check out a few reactions below:

@Lov.sharonn: “No be Kim wey say Ceec friends dey chop insult wetin she Dey find near the Ceec.”

@user3043254840795: “Am even surprised why they are doing that, why don’t want her to make friends why Cee-C we dey for you sweetheart.”

@Badgirl Neon: “Wat is Kim doing der she was also gossiping about her Mitchweeeee.”

@Adesiyan Babatunde Banji: “Na only ike understand ceec more. he no de talk her insult personal jot like oda housemate.”

@Sphiwosamii: “What is Kim doing there? Didn’t she say Ceec was rude? Doesn’t she have Cross to follow around smh!”

@beauty: “Doyin on the other side e better make her cooperate because this person is not like am and she might lose the wager.”

@Munachi: “But Kim, last night you gossiped with people and said Ceec is rude to everyone. Why’re you here?”