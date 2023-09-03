BBNaija All-Stars: Cee-C, Angel Reveal How Much Housemates Paid Weekly On The Show (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNAija) All-Stars housemates, Cee-C and Angel on Saturday revealed that all housemates are being paid N300,000 weekly individually to be on the show.

Both housemates made this revelation while they were dressing up at the dressing room for the Pepsi task.

As their conversation went on, Cee-C and Angel calculated how much they have made so far on the show.

It would be recalled that the All stars show, was premiered on the 23rd of August, and that the housemate has spent five weeks in Biggie’s house which means that they have made 1.5 million Naira each on the show.

The show would round up on Sunday, October 2 where the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will announce the winner of which would go home with a cash prize of N120 million and other mouth watering prizes.

Watch the video below: