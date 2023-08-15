BBNaija All-Stars: Camera Exposes Man Fleeing From The Show (Video)

A video of a man was seen fleeing from camera after he mistakenly exposed himself during the BBNaija show, which has gotten many tongues wagging as to who the man was.

With video making rounds on internet, the young man was captured behind the scenes holding a microphone and trying to speak when someone immediately beckoned on him to leave the scene.

Before he could flee from the scene, early viewers were quick to capture and record the moment of him on camera.

The video has caused a buzz online as netizens question the real identity of the man in the video.

Many also opined the man to be Big Brother , while others stated that it could be one of the engineers or technicians working behind the scenes.

@itzifeomaebony1 said: “You people think that’s big brother, if I hear, they might be biggies boys (workers) how can biggie be working when he or she has many workers .”

@lindiwelyndienzim stated: “It’s giving Big Brother Mumbai on the corner .”

@ketengkayditeko wrote: “Maybe is big brother, why is he running like this.”

@trillexyhisha6 said: “Biggie oooo.”

@amypearl01 added: “I talk am say Biggie go come down dis season. He might not be the one, but he go still show face.”

