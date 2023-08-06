BBNaija All-Stars: Bobrisky Reacts To Saturday’s Night Fight, Says Cee C Too Toxic

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, also known as Bobrisky has described one of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Cee C as “too toxic”, stressing that he can never like her.

Bobrisky, also referred to as ‘Mum of Lagos’ made this comment via his Snapchat page while reacting to the altercation that ensued between her and Ilebaye on Saturday after the night party.

Bob insisted that Cee C should also get a strike too if Ilebaye gets one.

He wrote, “If Big Brother wants to be fair, Cee C and Ilebaye should get a strike… Nothing will ever make me like that Cee C. She’s too toxic.

“But Cee C should have minded her business. You know d young girl (Ilebaye) is drunk, u shouldn’t provoke her. Did Doyin ask you to fight for her? They are friends, leave them.”

Bobrisky also requests Biggie to stop Ilebaye from drinking henceforth.