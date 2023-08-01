BBNaija All Stars: Bobrisky Mocks Kiddwaya For Sweating During Task

In a viral video which surfaces online, the self-acclaimed “Mummy of Lagos” Bobrisky could be seen mocking one of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Kiddwaya for sweating so much while performing a task in the house.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share the video, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky criticised Kidd for sweating too much just to win N120 million from the show.

While mocking the billionaire son, Bob, however, noted that he would never partake in such a show and stress himself just to win N120 million in the end.

Watch the video below: