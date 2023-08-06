BBNaija All-Stars: Bisola, Dorathy, Others Unveiled As Eviction Jury

During the second week of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars live eviction show, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Sunday, August 6 revealed that starting next Sunday Biggie will introduce an eviction jury, consisting of ex-housemates to decide on which housemate should be evicted.

According to him, the new eviction system will be starting from the first week of the eviction process, which will comprise former housemates who will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the contestants.

READ ALSO:

He added that after each round of voting, the housemate with the least number of votes will be presented to the judges – “the Eviction Jury” and esteemed ex-housemates will have the power to determine which All-Stars contestant will be evicted from the house.

However, today Sunday, August 6th, the eviction jury that was introduced by Big Brother was the former BBNaija housemates, Bisola from the “See Gobe” season, Dorathy from the “Lockdown” season, and Mike from the “pepper dem gang” season are among the eviction jury to decide on which housemates to exit the All -Stars edition.