BBNaija All-Stars: Biggie Will Disqualify Ilebaye – Frodd

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Frodd has opined that Biggie would disqualify fellow housemate, Ilebaye on Sunday following her fight with Cee C.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Cee C and Ilebaye had a physical altercation after the Saturday night party, which almost got physical as Ilebaye pulled Cee C’s hair during the heated argument and also pushed Doyin out of her way while heading to the diary room.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the development, Frodd having a conversation with his fellow housemates, Kiddwaya, Seyi, Whitemoney and Mercy, said Ilebaye won’t get a strike after Biggie’s initial warning, stressing that her action is an automatic disqualification.

He said, “This thing (Ilebaye’s action) no be strike o. Biggie’s warning has nullified strike. This is straight-up one-on-one… Cee C sef caused that thing. Cee C provoked her (Ilebaye).”

It would be recalled that within the two week primer of the show, Ilebaye has almost been at loggerheads with some of her female housemates.

Within the space of one week, Ilebaye had have altercation with Tolanibaj, Venita and also fought with Angel on Wednesday night and before Cee C case on Saturday.