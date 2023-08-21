BBNaija All-Stars: Biggie Scraps Jury, ‘Pardon Me Please Ahead Of Next Eviction

Four weeks into the show and hours after the eviction of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kiddwaya, Big Brother has announced the total scrapped of ‘Pardon Me Please’ and the Jury who decides on the housemates to be evicted.

It would be recalled that in this year BBNaija Season 8 tagged the All-Stars Edition, the organizers introduced a new set of rules and made changes relating to eviction.

Big Brother introduced the jury whose main responsibility is to evict one of the housemates with the lowest rank of votes, the bottom 2 at their discretion.

However after Seyi was saved two times due to the jury section, Big Brother made changes as he goes back to his old rules; which are eviction by vote, and also replaced the pardon me please with the nomination of a housemate to be evicted