BBNaija All-Stars: Biggie Issues Venita, Adekunle Strike

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Venita and Adekunle have been issued a strike for obstructing the camera during her moment with Adekunle.

The reality stars both got struck in week 7 of the All-Stars show for breaking Biggie’s rule. They were also charged for microphone infringement against Biggie’s electronic systems by switching off the microphone and backing off Biggie’s camera.

This act was done while they were in the bathroom, engaging themselves in the bathroom moments together.

However, while Biggie played their clips in the house, the duo were laughing as tho they were aware of their act.

Two more strikes, Venita and Adekunle will be disqualified from the show.