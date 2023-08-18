BBNaija All Stars: Biggie Issues Ike A Strike Over Plan To Provoke Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has been issued a strike by Big Brother for vandalising Ilebaye’s clothes and thrashing them across the toilet floor on Friday morning.

Biggie also told Ike that if he survives the forthcoming live eviction show, another punishment awaits him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ilebaye was left in shock after a fellow housemate, Ike scattered her cloth on the toilet floor and also went ahead to steal her coins.

This happened after a discussion between Ike, Kiddwaya, Seyi, and Pere. They formed a strategy to provoke Ilebaye into receiving her third strike, hoping for her disqualification.

It would be recalled that Ilebaye had already received a double strike the previous week following her heated argument with Cee-C that almost went physical.

However, in the new plot to disqualify her from the reality show, Pere who was the instigator draw up a plan and Ike agreed to it.

Ike went over to Ilebaye’s locker and began removing her clothes and personal items. He then took some of them to the bathroom, throwing them on the floor. Ike also took Ilebaye’s coins, contributing to the increasing collection of coins he has stolen.

However, Venita and Seyi who were witnesses to the incident resulted in laughing. Thereby questioning Ike’s behaviour. She then got up and walked away from the scene with Seyi doing the same, but not before saying, “The game has just begun.”

After that situation, a discussion between Ike and Seyi shed light on Ike’s motives. Ike, seeming satisfied with what he had done said that, “This one will hit her. She will cry tomorrow.”

Seyi found this amusing and even danced in response. The two came to an agreement not to tell anyone about who trashed Ilebaye’s belongings but Seyi later revealed it to Mercy.

Mercy being the HoH for this week went to gather Ilebaye’s items from the bathroom floor, sanitize them and return them to her locker.

Throughout the incident, Ilebaye maintained her composure, calmly organizing her belongings and putting some away.