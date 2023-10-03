BBNaija All-Stars: Banks Chase After Ilebaye 48-Hour After Win

Less than 48 hours after Ilebaye Odiniya won the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars Season with a whopping sum of N120 million grand prize, banks have begun to chase after the reality TV star with offers.

Two internet banks had extended an open invitation to Ilebaye to bank with them, as they both made her enticing offers.

The first internet banking was Fairmoney, which offered Ilebaye a request from their financial company to save half of the BBNaija prize money with them, they might provide her a higher interest rate while quoting the tweet.

Another request received was from one of the financial companies, Piggyvest, to save half of her BBNaija prize money with them.

Piggyvest stated that they would guarantee Ilebaye a return on investment of nearly N7.5 million over the course of a year if she invested N60 million in the bank. This is more than 12% interest, according to Piggyvest.