BBNaija All-Stars: Angel, Soma Evicted From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates and love birds, Soma and Angel have been evicted from the ongoing season 8 reality TV show.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that on Monday after the nomination process, five housemates were up for possible eviction which are Angel, Soma, Pere, Venita and Adekunle.

However, during the Sunday live eviction show, the host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu announced the eviction of Soma from the ongoing reality TV show a few minutes after announcing Venita’s eviction.

The announcement, however, made Soma the second housemate to be evicted on Week 9 of the BBNaija All-Stars on Sunday, September 24.

During his eviction interview with Ebuka, Soma spoke about what was next for him outside the house, which includes his acting, music and anything concerning money.

He added that his feelings for Angel are real and that he’s definitely going forward with the relationship outside the house.

While for Angel, her eviction came right after Soma, making her the third housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

During her interview with Ebuka, Angel felt spirited, energetic and very happy. According to her, her reason for being this happy is because she enjoyed her stay in the All-Stars season and in all, she had the most fun.

She added that she was blessed to stay longer than she expected in this season prior to her previous “ Shine Ya Eye” season 6 of BBNaija show.

Lastly, she also confirmed her relationship with Soma, saying she taking it to the next level and can’t wait to see her ‘baby’(Soma) outside the house.

Upon their eviction, the remaining housemates in the house are the sixth finalist of the All Stars house, which will compete for the N120 million grand prize, which includes, Mercy, Ilebaye, Cee-C, Cross, Adekunle and Pere.